The Lead: A Conversation with The Players Centre for the Performing Arts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Players Centre is getting ready to celebrate 93 years in Sarasota with an amazing season.

Artistic Director Lee Gundersheimer and Marketing Director Amanda Heisey talked about all the exciting things the theatre is planning on doing this year. The season will start with a tribute to Stephen Sondheim with the show Side by Side by Sondheim. The cabaret style show features some of the late composer’s biggest hits.

The theatre has seen its fair share of challenges from the pandemic, to seeing part of its scene shop destroyed during a tornado that struck 10th Street in Sarasota in March. Donations to help their programs, as well as to cover expenses are always appreciated.

The theatre also reaches out with education programs for the young and the young at heart.

You can find out more about the opportunities with the Players Centre for the Performing Arts here!

