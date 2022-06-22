Advertise With Us
Emergency road closure on Linger Lodge Rd. extended until June 29

Emergency road closure at Linger Lodge Road in Bradenton.
Emergency road closure at Linger Lodge Road in Bradenton.(Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County public officials say the emergency road closure in Bradenton has been extended until June 29.

The closure affects Linger Lodge Rd. just south of Tara Elementary School. Crews are performing a sanitary sewer system repair. The repairs, officials tell ABC7, will take two weeks.

This is due to getting the sanitary system corrections made and roadway re-opened to traffic.

Detour signage has been installed and will make use of the following:

Tara Preserve Ln (north side of closure) or Linger Lodge Rd (south of the closure) to Tara Blvd as an alternate north/south connection.

Please use caution and add a couple additional minutes to your drive in the area.

