Dry air remains in place with warm afternoon temperatures

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains in control with lower humidity and dry skies. The dew points across the area are very low.

Dew points give the most accurate reading of the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere. When the dew points are in the 70s it feels uncomfortable to muggy. But with dew points in the 60s, most people would agree that the air feels comfortable. That is the case today.

Rain will return by Friday or Saturday as moisture makes a fast comeback. Each day of the weekend the shower and thunderstorm chances will increase a bit. By Sunday the rains will become more widespread.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

