Discovering the Suncoast - Arcadia’s rebirth and the Historic Opera House
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia, Florida was once the economic powerhouse of southwest Florida. Could arcadia be to Florida what savannah is to Georgia? One man is staging a comeback for this frontier town, starting at the historic opera house.
Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!
You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/
Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:
- 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
- 9:00am Wednesday on Suncoast View
- 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
- 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
- 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.