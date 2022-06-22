Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

AMAZING: Firefighter rappels down overpass to save dog that fell into ravine

Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.
Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.(Bartlett Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (Gray News) – First responders in Tennessee rappelled down an overpass and into a ravine to save a dog Tuesday night.

According to the Bartlett Police Department, officers received a call about a small dog that had jumped over an overpass and fell about 25 feet onto rocks in a ravine. The caller said the dog appeared injured.

Police said Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.

To everyone’s surprise, the dog was uninjured and able to follow Hill out of the ravine.

Police posted photos of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Bartlett is located about 13 miles east of Memphis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ringling College of Art & Design
Ringling College hit with lawsuit by eight former students
Three seriously injured in crash in north Manatee
Palmetto Police catch suspected car thieves after chase through Manatee County
Beer Can Island New Swimming Areas
Longboat Key OKs new swimming areas off Beer Can Island
Juan Alfredo Escalona Hidalgo and Raul Torralba
Bradenton man charged with stealing truck, fuel

Latest News

The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors.
CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an...
Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Commanders owner Snyder
FILE - Hall of Fame inductee Bruton Smith entertains the crowd as his son, Marcus Smith, left,...
Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith dies at 95
Sarasota Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse charged with DUI after April 20 crash