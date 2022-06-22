Alert issued for missing Fort Myers children allegedly taken by two adults

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an alert for two missing children last seen in Fort Myers.

Two-month-old Genesis Barrios and 2-year-old Yazmin Barrios were last seen on Maravilla Avenue in Fort Myers.

The children may be in the company of Evelin Sanchez-Rojas and Inmer Barrios. They are reported to be traveling in a 2013 gray Dodge Dart with Florida tag QFGB59.

Genesis was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue onesie and Yazmin was last seen wearing a two-piece pink top and bottom with silver stars. Genesis has a pink blanket with her.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the

Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or call 911.

The flyer issued by authorities. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

