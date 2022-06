SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A truck fire stopped traffic for a short while Tuesday on U.S 301 near DeSoto Road.

Sarasota County Fire Department personnel responded to the call at about 3:15 p.m. Video from the scene shows the cab of the truck totally engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

