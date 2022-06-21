Advertise With Us
Three seriously injured in crash in north Manatee

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were seriously injured Monday in a two-car crash in north Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a sedan stopped at a stop sign on 105th Street east at the intersection of U.S. 41 shortly before 2 p.m. Another sedan was heading north on U.S. at the same time.

When the sedan on 105th Street East entered the northbound lanes of U.S. 41, the two vehicles collided.

The occupants in the northbound vehicle, a 42-year-old man from Bradenton and a 46-year-old man from Palmetto, were taken to Blake Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 69-year-old man and 67-year-old woman from Rhinebeck, New York, were also taken to Blake Medical Center. The man received minor injuries; the woman is in critical condition, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.




