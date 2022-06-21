Advertise With Us
Summer starts off calm and dry on the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer started this morning as the sun makes takes its most northern position in our skies. And while summers are normally humid and feature afternoon thunderstorms, the next few days will be dry with slightly lower humidity.

Dry air has moved in and the “feels like” temperature will respond. Instead of feeling like 103 or 105, our afternoons will have an air temperature of 93 with a feels like in the upper 90s. You will notice the difference. The dry weather should linger until the end of the work week.

By Saturday the moisture returns. Rain chances will spike up as a front sags into the deep south and our fair-weather high pressure area will begin to erode. This will take our Friday 20% rain chance and push it to 60% by the end of the weekend.

