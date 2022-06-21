Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man gets stuck on train tracks, blames GPS, authorities say

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk...
Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.(Sophia Hilmar)
By Maureen Mespell and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man’s car was hit by a train after it got stuck on a set of tracks in Indiana Tuesday morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

WPTA reports an 18-year-old driving the car told police his GPS directed him to drive onto the tracks, so he did and got stuck.

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.

The man’s car was not drivable after the crash and was towed from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Railroad personnel inspected the tracks before the train continued on its way.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton woman dies in fiery one-car crash
Three seriously injured in crash in north Manatee
DeSantis signs beach smoking bill
Venice announces July 4 holiday closures
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: CSX announces emergency repair on railroad arms in Bradenton

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony...
We fought Trump pressure, GOP state officials tell 1/6 panel
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
Biden celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5
Accusations against Septima P. Clark Academy Principal Carolyn Anderson come via a deposition...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
Stephen T. Colbert is seen Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles in this file photo. The...
Stephen Colbert says ‘Late Show’ staffers arrested at Capitol guilty of ‘first-degree puppetry’
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court limits reach of federal gun crime law