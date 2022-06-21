Fans cheer on Tampa Bay Lightning inside Amalie Arena and outside arena at Thunder Alley

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Loud chants of Let’s Go Bolts heard outside of Amalie Arena.

Fans thrilled their Tampa Bay Lightning back at home at Amalie Arena for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. This after two tough losses in Colorado against the Avalanche.

“She’s been so excited the whole trip up here, I could barely keep her in the car,” said Frank Laco talking about his wife Susan. “I thought she was going to run faster than we were driving, really excited to come see them live.”

“The energy they have at Amalie Arena is just unmatched,” said Sara and Buddy Dunn, Lightning fans who flew in from Arizona.

One of the fans traveling to the game from Sarasota.

“We’ve got to get one back here and we’re really excited to be here,” said Albert Rosati, a Lightning fan from Sarasota.

For fans who couldn’t make it inside for the game, a fun party was going on with a large amount of fans outside of the arena at Thunder Alley.

“This is my first time to Thunder Alley, we’ve been to several games and several watch parties but never out here to Thunder Alley, very excited to come,” said Kyle Smith, a Tampa Bay Lightning fan.

It was getting very loud with the Lightning scoring many goals throughout the game.

One fan really showing off his pride for the Bolts with his beard painted blue and his hair in the back engraved with the letters BOLTS.

“Paint it blue, when we’re playing the game, I don’t know why I did it,” said Bill Richards. “Let me turn around, show you what I’m talking about.”

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals will be at Amalie Arena Wednesday night at 8pm.

