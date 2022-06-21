Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bradenton man charged with stealing truck, fuel

Juan Alfredo Escalona Hidalgo and Raul Torralba
Juan Alfredo Escalona Hidalgo and Raul Torralba(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was arrested Monday and charged with stealing a semi truck and using it, along with stolen credit cards and credit card skimmers, to steal diesel fuel, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop Monday morning on a 2016 Freightliner truck at Fort Myers gas station. The truck and two occupants were suspected to be involved with fuel theft and credit card fraud on an earlier date and different location, investigators said.

As they inspected the truck, it was found to be stolen from Miami and equipped with illegally welded fuel tanks, filled with stolen diesel fuel.

Troopers also confiscated a credit card skimmer, numerous stolen credit cards, and a laptop computer.

The driver, Juan Alfredo Escalona Hidalgo, 33, of Bradenton, and Raul Torralba, 42, of Lehigh Acres, were arrested charged with multiple counts of larceny, fraud, resisting arrest without violence, unlawful conveyance of fuel and grand theft auto.

Stolen credit cards, a skimming device and a laptop were confiscated by Florida Highway Patrol...
Stolen credit cards, a skimming device and a laptop were confiscated by Florida Highway Patrol troopers during a traffic stop Monday.(Florida Highway Patrol)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton woman dies in fiery one-car crash
DeSantis signs beach smoking bill
Venice announces July 4 holiday closures
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: CSX announces emergency repair on railroad arms in Bradenton
The collision is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida, 2 dead, 10 rescued

Latest News

John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
Summer starts off calm and dry on the Suncoast
The Orlando Free Fall drop tower in ICON Park in Orlando is pictured on Monday, March 28, 2022....
Father of teen killed on Florida ride fears death forgotten
Three seriously injured in crash in north Manatee
bci
Beer Can Island new swim areas