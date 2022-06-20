Venice announces July 4 holiday closures

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice announced Monday that City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Monday, July 4, for the observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on July 4.

Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual on Thursday, July 7. Residents are reminded to have all materials to the curb by 7 a.m.

In the event of utilities service emergencies, such as a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.

City Hall will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

