Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Summer camp lifeguard program hits the beach

Junior Lifeguard Camp is underway at Siesta Key beach this week.
Junior Lifeguard Camp is underway at Siesta Key beach this week.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Junior Lifeguard Camp is in full swing at Siesta Key Beach this week, a summer camp offering from the Sarasota Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department.

Lifeguards with the Sarasota County Beach Patrol are training kids 9-17 about water safety, rescue techniques, rescue paddling competitive events, and how to identify and treat marine life injuries.

Participants had to pass a swim test, including swimming for 100 yards, treading water for five minutes and retrieving an object from the bottom of a pool.

More information about the county’s summer camp program can be found on the county’s website.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis signs beach smoking bill
The collision is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida, 2 dead, 10 rescued
Bradenton woman dies in fiery one-car crash
Dog dragged into water, eaten by gator at Florida park
Thunderstorms
Two stormy days!

Latest News

Junior Lifeguard Camp is underway at Siesta Key beach this week.
Junior Lifeguard Camp
Juneteenth Celebrations
Sarasota Juneteenth Celebration
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County accepting applications for Tourist Development Council