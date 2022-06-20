Summer camp lifeguard program hits the beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Junior Lifeguard Camp is in full swing at Siesta Key Beach this week, a summer camp offering from the Sarasota Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department.

Lifeguards with the Sarasota County Beach Patrol are training kids 9-17 about water safety, rescue techniques, rescue paddling competitive events, and how to identify and treat marine life injuries.

Participants had to pass a swim test, including swimming for 100 yards, treading water for five minutes and retrieving an object from the bottom of a pool.

More information about the county’s summer camp program can be found on the county’s website.

