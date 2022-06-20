Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
One more day with Afternoon Storms!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Scattered thunderstorms will pop up again Monday in the heat of the afternoon. Heat and humidity are still high today. But a change is coming! Tuesday dew points drop into the upper 60s, which is a much more comfortable feel outside. Tuesday is also the start of Summer. The Summer Solstice, the time when the sun is farthest north in our sky, occurs at 5:14 a.m. EDT. You could also see a fun display in the sky before dawn, which Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and the Moon on display in the east to southeast sky!

Sky
Sky(Station)

Drier air overhead will give us three dry days. Then a small disturbance in the upper atmosphere moves over Florida starting Friday and right through next weekend, so our rain chances go back up then. Tropics are still quiet, no storms developing for at least the next 5 days. By today’s date last year we were on our third tropical storm. This year so far, just Alex at the beginning of June. The peak of Hurricane Season is early September, still plenty of time for an active season to develop.

Tropics
Tropics(Station)

