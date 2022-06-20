Mrs. Gardner educates young minds in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Moody Elementary School first grade teacher Taylor Gardner is doing what she loves, educating young minds and explaining their world around them. She has sixteen students whom she adores.

Parents have taken notice. One of them wrote to ABC7 telling us that Mrs. Gardner deserves to be a Chalkboard Champion because she is “understanding, compassionate and caring, as well as, somebody who puts 1000 % effort into everything she does for her kids. "

After reading the nomination, ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law agreed and named her Chalkboard Champ for Manatee County for the month of March. Carl Reynolds presented her with a check for $500. Mrs. Gardner immediately stated that she would use the money to buy additional school supplies for her classroom. In her words, relationships are the foundation for the children’s lives moving forward.

