Manatee County accepting applications for Tourist Development Council

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is now accepting applications for two openings on the Tourist Development Council.

The Council makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on the expenditures of Tourist Tax Revenues. It is comprised of nine volunteer members who make recommendations to the Board on the effective operation of the projects set forth in the Tourist Development Plan and the uses for which Tourist Development Tax revenues may be expended.

Eligible applicants include persons who are involved in the tourist industry and who have demonstrated an interest in tourist development; however, the applicants must not be subject to the 5% resort tax in Manatee County. All applicants must be registered voters in Manatee County. Applications are due July 15, 2022, and may be found online at mymanatee.org/advisory_boards.

The Tourist Development Council meets on the third Monday of every other month at 9 a.m. at various locations throughout Manatee County. Terms are for four years.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.