A look at Juneteenth Celebrations on the Suncoast

ABC7 News at 11pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday marked Juneteenth. The holiday was celebrated by communities in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

Juneteenth, a Federal holiday on June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The holiday celebrates the liberation of enslaved people in Texas who received the news on June 19, 1865.

In Manatee County, organizers came together to remind the community of the importance of the holiday.

Michelle Grimsley, the President of the Manatee County Democratic Black Caucus told ABC7 that was the goal, “The simple recognition of what Juneteenth is, the importance, you know. We want to be heard. We want to be seen, We want to be understood. But it starts with recognizing that there is a reason to listen to us.”

In Sarasota, organizers held an event on Martin Luther King Way in the Newtown Community.

