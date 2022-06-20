Advertise With Us
Longboat Key Town Commission approves new swimming areas

Beer Can Island New Swimming Areas
Beer Can Island New Swimming Areas(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a 6-0 vote, the Longboat Key Town Commission approved two designated swimming areas at Beer Can Island. Boating in the area will be prohibited and violators can face a $250 fine for the first offense and a $500 fine thereafter.

The two designated areas will be on the side and top of Beer Can Island and will be indicated by buoys in the water. The area is at Longboat pass bridge and the Land’s End dock which is private property.

Beach goers said they were excited about the new changes and would bring more people out to the beach keeping them safe.

“A lot of kids come out here with their families to swim and boats just come in a lot so it will be safer for the kids,” said Beer Can Island regular Gabriella Strong.

Town Manager Tom Harmer knows change takes time and said the town will help boaters adjust to the new rules.

“We want to spend time educating and so someone may park there but we’ll just let them know that it’s not going to be appropriate anymore and ask them to leave,” said Harmer.

The changes go into effect immediately but fines will not start to be issued until the fourth of July.

