Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

First Alert Traffic: CSX announces emergency repair on railroad arms in Bradenton

WWSB Generic Stock 1
WWSB Generic Stock 1(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency plans are underway to repair railroad arms in Bradenton on Tuesday.

Per CSX, emergency repair work is planned on the railroad arms on US 301/1st St W just south of 13th Ave W on Tuesday, June 21.

The work will begin at approximately 8 a.m. and should be completed by 10 a.m.

DETOURS:

  • Drivers wishing to continue south on US-301 will be diverted east to 9th St E., which you can take south to US-301.
  • Drivers wishing to stay on US-41/1st St will be diverted west to 9th St W. Continue to 17th Ave W to 1st St.

BPD officers will be on scene with CSX personnel directing traffic.

For traffic reporters, you can monitor this traffic camera live via SmartTrafficInfo.org

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis signs beach smoking bill
Bradenton woman dies in fiery one-car crash
The collision is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida, 2 dead, 10 rescued
Dog dragged into water, eaten by gator at Florida park
Thunderstorms
Two stormy days!

Latest News

A crash has blocked eastbound lanes of Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue.
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks eastbound Bee Ridge Road at Honore
A crash is blocking eastbound Fruitville Road at Orange Avenue Wednesday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash at Fruitville Road and Orange Avenue
A crash is slowing southbound traffic on I-75 at U.S. 301.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slows southbound I-75 at U.S. 301
Sarasota PD update fatal crash
Update: Woman dies in Sarasota crash at Tamiami Trail and University Parkway