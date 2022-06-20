First Alert Traffic: CSX announces emergency repair on railroad arms in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency plans are underway to repair railroad arms in Bradenton on Tuesday.

Per CSX, emergency repair work is planned on the railroad arms on US 301/1st St W just south of 13th Ave W on Tuesday, June 21.

The work will begin at approximately 8 a.m. and should be completed by 10 a.m.

DETOURS:

Drivers wishing to continue south on US-301 will be diverted east to 9th St E., which you can take south to US-301.

Drivers wishing to stay on US-41/1st St will be diverted west to 9th St W. Continue to 17th Ave W to 1st St.

BPD officers will be on scene with CSX personnel directing traffic.

For traffic reporters, you can monitor this traffic camera live via SmartTrafficInfo.org

