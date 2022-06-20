Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Clearwater Police Officer saves kitten from drain

Clearwater PD
Clearwater PD(Clearwater Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - A kitten didn’t have to use one of its nine lives thanks to a Clearwater Police Officer who answered the call.

Officers Krolick and Durrance rescued the kitchen from a storm drain Sunday morning. Firefighters from Station 45 also assisted the rescue.

The kitten is expected to be okay. ABC7 has reached out for an update on the kitten’s status. In the meantime, you can view photos of the rescue!

