Clearwater Police Officer saves kitten from drain

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - A kitten didn’t have to use one of its nine lives thanks to a Clearwater Police Officer who answered the call.

Officers Krolick and Durrance rescued the kitchen from a storm drain Sunday morning. Firefighters from Station 45 also assisted the rescue.

The kitten is expected to be okay. ABC7 has reached out for an update on the kitten’s status. In the meantime, you can view photos of the rescue!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.