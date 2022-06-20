Bradenton woman dies in fiery one-car crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was killed Saturday night and two others critically injured in a one-car crash on 15th Street East, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a sedan was traveling south on 15th Street East at 53rd Avenue East shortly before midnight when it veered onto the west shoulder, collided with a tree and caught fire.

The 29-year-old woman passenger died at the scene. The male driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 6-year-old boy in the car was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

