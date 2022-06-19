Advertise With Us
Two stormy days!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heat and humidity are still high today. But thunderstorms will start earlier in the afternoon and be more widespread Sunday and Monday. As the storms pop up, that will take the edge off the heat. Most of the coming week is dry, and a Northeast wind will bring in some lower humidity. By Tuesday we could see dew points drop into the 60s, which is a much more comfortable feel outside. Tuesday is also the start of Summer. The Summer Solstice, the time when the sun is farthest north in our sky, occurs at 5:14 a.m. EDT.

A small disturbance in the upper atmosphere moves over Florida starting Friday and right through next weekend, so our rain chances go back up then. Tropics are still quiet, no storms developing for at least the next 5 days. By today’s date last year we were on our third tropical storm. This year so far, just Alex at the beginning of June.

Tropics
Tropics(Station)

