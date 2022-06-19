Beyond Van Gogh diaper drive to combat shortage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The immersive museum hosted a special Father’s Day diaper drive where fathers received free entry if they brought a case of diapers. The drive started Thursday and ended today with over 30 cases of diapers being donated. Beyond Van Gogh reached out to the Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota and asked if they could do this to help the community.

The United States is currently facing a diaper shortage that is impacting low-income families. The shortage has had a significant increase on the already high demand.

“Now we’re faced with a 50 percent increase in demand because of the shortage,” said Patricia McMahon Development Director for Healthy Start Coalition.

Healthy Start Coalition said they think the demand is only going to increase especially with the number of people moving into the city. They are always looking for ways to help and said Sarasota makes it easy.

“We’re fortunate enough to be a part of a community that is very giving and that also allows us to help more people,” said McMahon.

Although fathers got in for free they had to bring family or friends that were required to purchase a ticket.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.