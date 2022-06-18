Advertise With Us
Audubon organization welcomes anyone who identifies as LGBTQ, allies, families, and anyone else that would like to join.(AUDUBON)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Audubon Society Is celebrating Pride month with a “Let’s Go Birding Together” bird walk, along with other LGBTQ inclusive activities.

Let’s Go Birding Together series was founded and organized by Jason St. Sauver, Community Education director at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center in Denton, Nebraska.

These walks are for everyone who is passionate about birds and the outdoors. The Audubon organization welcomes anyone who identifies as LGBTQ, allies, families, and anyone else that would like to join.

During the walk, participants will learn how to identify some of the protected bird species on the beach.

This event will be led by Kylie Wilson, shorebird coordinator with Audubon Florida at Lido Key Beach, Fl.

Participants are encouraged to wear pride gear and stickers will be given to all participants for this walk.

