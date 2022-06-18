Advertise With Us
Juneteenth Community Celebration!

Bradenton, Fl will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration event today from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Bradenton, Fl will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration event today from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Juneteenth is known as Independence Day or Freedom Day commemorating the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

More generally the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former confederate states.

Bradenton, Fl will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration event today containing live entertainment, The Beatdown Band of Tampa, free health screenings, face paintings and so many more fun activities!
This event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 2601 7th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208-3156

