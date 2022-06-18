Heat Advisory Saturday, Feels-Like temps in the 100s!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dangerous combination of heat and humidity continues Saturday, with Feels-Like temperatures hitting 105° to 110°! The good news: Dew points will drop from the mid 70s this weekend down to only 70 for the coming week. That will be a noticeable difference for us and more comfortable in the afternoon. This weekend and Monday we have a chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms to provide some cooling relief. For Saturday an isolated strong or severe storm is possible. Then rain chances drop for the coming week.

Tropics are still quiet. There is a weak storm over Central America, but it has moved over land and has no chance of developing for the next 5 days.

Tropics (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.