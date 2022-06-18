Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Heat Advisory Saturday, Feels-Like temps in the 100s!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dangerous combination of heat and humidity continues Saturday, with Feels-Like temperatures hitting 105° to 110°! The good news: Dew points will drop from the mid 70s this weekend down to only 70 for the coming week. That will be a noticeable difference for us and more comfortable in the afternoon. This weekend and Monday we have a chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms to provide some cooling relief. For Saturday an isolated strong or severe storm is possible. Then rain chances drop for the coming week.

Tropics are still quiet. There is a weak storm over Central America, but it has moved over land and has no chance of developing for the next 5 days.

Tropics
Tropics(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Ice Mama led to the arrest of 16 people
Operation Ice Mama leads to 16 convictions in Sarasota County
Emergency crews were at the ready Thursday morning after an Allegiant Air flight reported a...
Allegiant flight forced to return to SRQ after bird strike
DeSantis signs beach smoking bill
William Redden
Man suspected in missing woman’s death facing new charges
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office announced a deputy has been arrested for stalking.
Manatee deputy arrested for stalking

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
fri fest
Friday Fest at the Van Wezel
Pittman family outside their new home
Habitat for Humanity helps Suncoast family
Heat advisory for Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Heat Advisory Saturday