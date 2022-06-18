Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity helps Suncoast family

Pittman family outside their new home
Pittman family outside their new home(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The non-profit organization Habitat for Humanity is providing Suncoast families with homes that last, but one family is particularly grateful for the organization’s help.

The Pittman family now owns a home that took over 300 hours to build.

“...Excited, happy emotional, just thrilled...happy! Happy and ready to get in [the home],” says the Pittman’s. Their home is just one of three houses built on Rockman Street by Habitat for Humanity. The organization’s goal is to focus on giving families the basic necessities to live so that spending time with each other can become the priority.

“This is a forever thing for these families, this is their forever home. All non-profits are fantastic in helping along the way but this will break the generational poverty for these families,” says Christina McCauley, the Habitat South Sarasota CEO and Executive Director.

Habitat for Humanity is currently turning eight to ten houses per year, the organization would like to double that number but it can’t do so without donations, especially local ones.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Ice Mama led to the arrest of 16 people
Operation Ice Mama leads to 16 convictions in Sarasota County
Emergency crews were at the ready Thursday morning after an Allegiant Air flight reported a...
Allegiant flight forced to return to SRQ after bird strike
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
severe storms
Severe storms roll through the Suncoast causing damage
This truck will sit outside of the home where Sarasota Police served two narcotics warrants.
After executing 2 search warrants at same home, cops set up shop on street

Latest News

Heat advisory for Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Heat Advisory Saturday
Friday Fest
Friday Fest Returns to Sarasota
Friday Fest
Friday Fest
The City of Sarasota is working to understand the full range of issues facing the 100-year-old...
City announces new safety measures, inspections for Mira Mar Plaza