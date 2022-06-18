Habitat for Humanity helps Suncoast family

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The non-profit organization Habitat for Humanity is providing Suncoast families with homes that last, but one family is particularly grateful for the organization’s help.

The Pittman family now owns a home that took over 300 hours to build.

“...Excited, happy emotional, just thrilled...happy! Happy and ready to get in [the home],” says the Pittman’s. Their home is just one of three houses built on Rockman Street by Habitat for Humanity. The organization’s goal is to focus on giving families the basic necessities to live so that spending time with each other can become the priority.

“This is a forever thing for these families, this is their forever home. All non-profits are fantastic in helping along the way but this will break the generational poverty for these families,” says Christina McCauley, the Habitat South Sarasota CEO and Executive Director.

Habitat for Humanity is currently turning eight to ten houses per year, the organization would like to double that number but it can’t do so without donations, especially local ones.

