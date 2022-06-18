Arts and Crafts in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice, Fl will be hosting its 29th annual downtown craft festival today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is free admission and is in Sarasota County. This event will contain some of the nation’s best crafters along West Venice Avenue, a popular street in downtown Venice.

This event is following the popular march art classic and will include several personalized items on display.

There are going to be booths filled with stained glass, photography, personalized items for children and dogs and so much more.

There will be a green market containing, plants, handmade soaps and sauces and even live orchids!

For more information visit: www.visitvenicefl.org.

Everyone should be mindful and are to follow CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.