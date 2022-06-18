Advertise With Us
Arts and Crafts in Venice

Please be mindful and follow CDC guidelines. www.visitvenicefl.org
Please be mindful and follow CDC guidelines. www.visitvenicefl.org(VENICE)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice, Fl will be hosting its 29th annual downtown craft festival today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is free admission and is in Sarasota County. This event will contain some of the nation’s best crafters along West Venice Avenue, a popular street in downtown Venice.

This event is following the popular march art classic and will include several personalized items on display.

There are going to be booths filled with stained glass, photography, personalized items for children and dogs and so much more.

There will be a green market containing, plants, handmade soaps and sauces and even live orchids!

For more information visit: www.visitvenicefl.org.

Everyone should be mindful and are to follow CDC guidelines.

