Suncoast resident helps save Ukranian children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nate England spent eight days in Ukraine helping save a total of six Ukrainian children with heart conditions through Novick Cardiac Alliance.

England spent a summer in Ukraine in 2003 where he made long-lasting friendships. The ongoing war in Ukraine pushed England to look for a way to help and Dr. William Novick’s organization provided that.

England is a Sarasota resident who works at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg as a Respiratory Therapist.

“What we could bring, the skills and the equipment it was life-changing for these kids and it made it so they can not just function normally but, it made it so they could live,” said England. “It was life or death for these kids.”

England and other volunteers from across the world brought supplies from their respective hospitals. Dr. Novick receives donations from hospitals that England said they would sort between the two major hospitals in Ukraine.

The eight-day trip saved six children and one boy who was transferred to a hospital in Germany for follow-up care. The boy’s father was also given refugee status in Germany.

“Not only did he get out but his dad was able to go with him and that’s huge because his dad’s at fighting age and for a male Ukrainian to get out of the country at all right now is huge,” said England.

England plans to return to Ukraine with Dr. Novick’s group in September. Dr. Novick said England would always be welcome because of his hard work and passion.

“This is a guy who really great and he’s going to help regardless of what the situation is, Nate’s going to help,” said Dr. Novick.

Novick Cardiac Alliance helps countries across the world and has trips all year long.

