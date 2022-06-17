Staffing the Suncoast: Lemonade bus business expanding

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just off of I-75 and a ride east down Fruitville Road, sits a lemon bus.

Perhaps you’ve seen it on your commute; Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is owned by Andrew and Anju Lynn, offering refreshing lemonade drinks and acai bowls.

Behind the bright yellow lemon bus, and behind closed doors, co-owner Anju Lynn says big things are happening. “We are building our very first store,” Lynn said.

A crew is hard at work getting the shop, where the bus is parked in front, ready to go. Opening day is slated for Aug. 12.

As of late, they are trying to fill open positions ahead of the big day. They need full time and part time help.

“Whether you want to work 10 hours a week or 40 hours a week, we’ve got you covered. There are plenty of opportunities,” Lynn said.

Wow Wow will teach new hires how to hand craft lemonade drinks, make acai bowls, make grain toast, and serve customers.

Pay starts at $18 an hour for the team lead, and $12 for team members. The positions offer benefits and paid time off.

Lynn says it’s in a convenient location for work, too. “It’s right off of 75, so even if you’re down on University Parkway, or in Venice, it’s a quick 10-minute ride to come to work.”

However, if driving to one place for work every day isn’t your thing, Lynn says, “We’re looking for a full crew to manage this awesome bus, do events, and work when we are open Monday through Friday.”

In addition to the bus, and the Sarasota shop, the Lynns are also planning another location in northwest Bradenton on Manatee Avenue.

To apply for a position, find the store on Instagram at “wowwowlemonadesarasotalwr” and send a direct message.

-- If you are looking for a job or you are looking to hire, send Good Morning Suncoast anchor Kelsie Cairns an email at kelsie.cairns@wwsb.tv.

