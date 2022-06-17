Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Staffing the Suncoast: Lemonade bus business expanding

Lemonade bus business expanding in Sarasota
By Kelsie Cairns
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just off of I-75 and a ride east down Fruitville Road, sits a lemon bus.

Perhaps you’ve seen it on your commute; Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is owned by Andrew and Anju Lynn, offering refreshing lemonade drinks and acai bowls.

Behind the bright yellow lemon bus, and behind closed doors, co-owner Anju Lynn says big things are happening. “We are building our very first store,” Lynn said.

A crew is hard at work getting the shop, where the bus is parked in front, ready to go. Opening day is slated for Aug. 12.

As of late, they are trying to fill open positions ahead of the big day. They need full time and part time help.

“Whether you want to work 10 hours a week or 40 hours a week, we’ve got you covered. There are plenty of opportunities,” Lynn said.

Wow Wow will teach new hires how to hand craft lemonade drinks, make acai bowls, make grain toast, and serve customers.

Pay starts at $18 an hour for the team lead, and $12 for team members. The positions offer benefits and paid time off.

Lynn says it’s in a convenient location for work, too. “It’s right off of 75, so even if you’re down on University Parkway, or in Venice, it’s a quick 10-minute ride to come to work.”

However, if driving to one place for work every day isn’t your thing, Lynn says, “We’re looking for a full crew to manage this awesome bus, do events, and work when we are open Monday through Friday.”

In addition to the bus, and the Sarasota shop, the Lynns are also planning another location in northwest Bradenton on Manatee Avenue.

To apply for a position, find the store on Instagram at “wowwowlemonadesarasotalwr” and send a direct message.

-- If you are looking for a job or you are looking to hire, send Good Morning Suncoast anchor Kelsie Cairns an email at kelsie.cairns@wwsb.tv.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Ice Mama led to the arrest of 16 people
Operation Ice Mama leads to 16 convictions in Sarasota County
Emergency crews were at the ready Thursday morning after an Allegiant Air flight reported a...
Allegiant flight forced to return to SRQ after bird strike
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
severe storms
Severe storms roll through the Suncoast causing damage
This truck will sit outside of the home where Sarasota Police served two narcotics warrants.
After executing 2 search warrants at same home, cops set up shop on street

Latest News

Lemonade bus business expanding in Sarasota
Staffing the Suncoast: Lemonade bus business expanding
John Scalzi's Friday forecast
Dry air brings a lower rain chances for the Suncoast as we bake in afternoon heat
ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - June 15, 2022
heat
Staying safe while working in the heat