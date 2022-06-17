Advertise With Us
Manatee deputy arrested for stalking

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office announced a deputy has been arrested for stalking.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office announced a deputy has been arrested for stalking.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend, the sheriff’s office announced.

He’s also been fired, spokesman Randy Warren said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint from the woman’s mother June 13, who said Deputy William Fickey was stalking her daughter. Investigators determined that Fickey, while on deployment with the U.S. Army Reserve, repeatedly contacted the victim even though he knew she wanted to be left alone.

According to the victim and her family, their relationship which began in March 2019, and turned “unhealthy.” The woman broke up with Fickey in October 2021. Over the next several months, Fickey continued to try to contact her and made threatening statements.

“Fickey did not respect the wishes of this victim, he ignored her numerous requests to leave her alone, and as a result, he willingly broke the law,” said Sheriff Rick Wells. “His actions are appalling, and his behavior is not expectable conduct for an employee of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.”

Fickey, 27, was hired in January 2020 and had been working as a bailiff prior to his deployment in August 2021. An internal investigation and an active criminal investigation are ongoing, the news release said.

