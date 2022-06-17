Manatee County Commissioners approve money for pre-treatment facilities at Piney Point

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The headache that has been Piney Point for years taking another step closer to closure. Manatee County Commissioners approving nearly 18 million dollars for pre-treatment facilities on the grounds of the deep injection well.

“It is a very complex, physical facility which has various sentiment tanks, filtration and then chemical treatment,” said Dr. Scott Hopes, Manatee County Administrator. “So that it doesn’t damage the composition of the well.”

Tony Dodson is owner of Waypoint Bar and Grill down the road from Piney Point. He says he’s happy to see all the work being done since the breach happened last April. That breach forcing millions of gallons of wastewater to be dumped into Tampa Bay.

“It seems like there has been progress made over the last year compared to all the years before” said Dodson. “So whatever happened to get officials moving, seemed to have worked.”

Being a business owner, Dodson still does have some concerns.

“I’m okay with it, I am still a little worried about hurricane season,” said Dodson. “Little bit worried that we might get a lot of rain and all that work they’ve been doing, could be set back.”

The pre-treatment facilities cleans the processed water from the former phosphate processing plant. That’s before it gets injected more than 3400 feet into the ground.

“It keeps us on that very aggressive timetable and has been worked out and negotiated among the receiver, Manatee County, DEP and the various contractors and engineers that will result in the final closure of Piney Point,” said Hopes.

The pre-treatment facility is expected to be ready by April 2023. The target date for the final closure of Piney Point is before the end of 2024.

