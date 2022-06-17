Man suspected in missing woman’s death facing new charges

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The man arrested in connection in the death of a missing Bradenton woman is now facing additional charges, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

William Redden was charged Thursday with additional crimes in connection to this case, sheriff’s spokesman Randy Warren announced Friday. Warrants were filed for sexual battery of an incapacitated victim and voyeurism.

Stephanie Shenefield, 38, was last seen June 3. On June 10, her remains were found in a ditch in Palmetto.

Sheriff Rick Wells said detectives gained access to Shenefield’s computer June 8 and discovered she had hired an Uber ride to Redden’s house in the 200 block of 30th Street.

Detectives went to Redden’s home to question him.

“He verifies that Stephanie was there on that Friday he tells them that they hung out for a while and that Stephanie left the residence that next morning,” Wells said.

Detectives also noticed multiple surveillance cameras inside and outside Redden’s home. Redden gave deputies permission to take a recording device, but told them the system was only a live monitoring system and did not record video.

But the system did record activity inside the house.

Court documents describe what deputies saw on the recordings. Shenefield was seen arriving at 1:20 a.m. The video also shows Shenefield and Redden having sex on the sofa; and Shenefield appearing unresponsive shortly afterward, the probable cause affidavit said.

Redden is seen picking her up and carrying her into the bedroom, out of sight of cameras. At about 4:30 a.m., Redden is seen searching her purse and dragging what appears to be a body wrapped in a sheet through his living room. He is also seen removing the battery and possibly the SIM card from Shenefield’s phone.

An outside camera show Redden loading the body into his vehicle and driving away.

The autopsy on Shenefield’s body showed no signs of trauma. Investigators are awaiting results of a toxicology screen.

Redden was initially charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an altered firearm.

Redden is still in the Manatee County Jail. His total bond is currently $218,000, Warren said.

