Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosts 2022 Small Business Awards

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 Small Business Awards at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

The Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards recognizes member businesses with locally owned and operated businesses in nine categories, including a new Minority Business Award. Named in honor of the late Frank G. Berlin, Sr., whose legacy in the community and untiring support of The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce epitomized the hopes and dreams of contemporary business entrepreneurs. We thank the Berlin Foundation for lending his name and financial support to our Small Business Awards program.

Here are the winners:

Woman-owned Business Category: Grapevine

Rising Star: Dapper Bowtique

Community Impact: Lightspeed

Small Business: TM interiors

Medium Business: J2 Solutions

Large Business: PGT Inovations

Workforce Development: Goodwill Manasota

Non-Profit: Children First

Minority Business: Around the Way

