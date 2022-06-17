Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosts 2022 Small Business Awards
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 Small Business Awards at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
The Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards recognizes member businesses with locally owned and operated businesses in nine categories, including a new Minority Business Award. Named in honor of the late Frank G. Berlin, Sr., whose legacy in the community and untiring support of The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce epitomized the hopes and dreams of contemporary business entrepreneurs. We thank the Berlin Foundation for lending his name and financial support to our Small Business Awards program.
Here are the winners:
Woman-owned Business Category: Grapevine
Rising Star: Dapper Bowtique
Community Impact: Lightspeed
Small Business: TM interiors
Medium Business: J2 Solutions
Large Business: PGT Inovations
Workforce Development: Goodwill Manasota
Non-Profit: Children First
Minority Business: Around the Way
