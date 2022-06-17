Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Heat Advisory Saturday

Feels like temperatures 104-108 degrees Saturday p.m.
Heat advisory for Saturday
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Once again another heat advisory is in effect for Sarasota and Manatee Counties on Saturday as the heat index is expected to soar to 104 to 108 during the afternoon from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. Now there will be some scattered storms developing later in the day which will bring some relief to some but not everyone. So make sure you don’t over exert yourself during the heat of the day and if you are going to be outdoors take frequent breaks and try to find some shade when you can.

We will see mostly sunny skies with partly cloudy skies later in the day along with a 40% chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph picking up to 15 mph later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday we will see a few showers or scattered storms even during the morning as a piece of energy moves in. The rain chance goes up to 60% for those scattered storms at anytime during the day. Outside of the rain we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west at 10 mph throughout the day.

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Drying out again next week
Drying out again next week(WWSBS)

Tuesday some drier air will slip in and drop our rain chances down to 20% for afternoon and evening storms. The high temperature will be in the low to mid 90s once again. More of the same can be expected on Wednesday through Thursday of next week.

For boaters look for winds out of the west to start the day on Saturday at 5-10 knots and switch around to the NW and picking up to 15 knots by mid afternoon. Seas will be 1 foot to start with a light chop and roll up to 2 feet by mid afternoon with a moderate chop later in the day.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am - VOD - clipped version
Fewer storms for Friday and staying hot!