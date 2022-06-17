Dry air brings a lower rain chances for the Suncoast as we bake in afternoon heat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure and dry air will combine to allow only isolated showers to form today. Skies will be much sunnier and the UV index will be high today. The sunshine and a breezy wind will keep humidity high and afternoon temperatures above normal. A heat advisory is in effect for Manatee County today. Saturday will be much the same with warm temperatures and only isolated storms.

On Sunday, the rains return. The high pressure ridge over Florida will retreat southward and allow a backdoor cold front to sag south over North Florida. We never get any cooler air here on the Suncoast, but the front will destabilize our atmosphere and allow a good sea breeze to build and an increase in moisture. That combination will promote wider coverage of the afternoon storms on both Sunday and Monday.

By Tuesday, the rain showers chances will reduce to 20%

