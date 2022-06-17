Advertise With Us
Davenport man charged with leaving the scene of fatal crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit arrested 24-year-old David Syking Street, Jr. after he left the scene of a crash where a 41-year-old Clermont man died.

The crash happened Friday around 12:50 a.m., the PCSO Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man found in the median on U.S. 27 and Polo Park Blvd. in Davenport. PCSO deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene where they found the Clermont man deceased in the median.

It is believed that the victim was walking along the highway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that did not stop to render aid following the crash.

Shortly after, Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a white sedan fail to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle had heavy front end damage to the bumper, hood, passenger side mirror, and half of the windshield. When the LCSO deputies turned on their emergency lights and attempted to stop the car, it fled at what LCSO reported to be in excess of 100 miles per hour. The sedan ran additional stop signs and red lights while evading the deputies.

The sedan had a Florida tag which was used to identify the vehicle as a white 2011 Infiniti, and locate the owner, David Street, Jr. PCSO detectives went to the residence where the vehicle was registered, where Street later arrived. Detectives arrested him for Leaving the Scene of a Crash Resulting in Death.

Street admitted to detectives that he was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and did not stop to help or call law enforcement. He told detectives he drove to his home in Clermont and did not report the crash.

Street was transported to the Polk County Jail where he is currently being held with no bond.

