Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Covenant Metabolic Specialists

By Gray Media
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Neff received his medical degree from Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine. He trained Residency and Chief Resident at Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine. From there Dr. Neff trained in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Louisiana State University, with advanced fellowships in Advanced Endoscopy, Hepatology, and Transplant Medicine at the University of Miami. Dr. Neff served on the faculty as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at University of Miami. He then transferred to the University of Cincinnati as an Associate Professor of Medicine and Medical Director for Liver Transplantation. Dr. Neff then transferred to Tampa Florida at Life-Link to become Chief of Hepatology and Medical Director of Liver Transplantation. Dr. Neff then served as the United States Medical Director for AbbVie Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Neff then helped create Covenant Metabolic Specialists, LLC.

Dr. Neff is the President and CEO of Covenant Metabolic Specialists, LLC located in Sarasota and Fort Myers Florida. He is an active consultant for many pharmaceutical companies that are creating remedies for patients suffering from various liver diseases.

Dr. Neff has served as the primary investigator for dozens of clinical trials in various phases of drug development. His research interests include nutrition and endocrine, fatty liver disease, cholestatic liver diseases, and autoimmune diseases. He has lectured extensively both nationally and internationally for cirrhosis and nutrition, transplant outcomes, liver dialysis, sarcopenia and nutrition, and management of viral diseases.

Dr. Neff has authored over 200 publications and more than 300 abstracts and presentations. His work has been published in numerous journals, including the American Journal of Gastroenterology, Clinical Transplantation, Liver Transplantation, and Transplantation Proceedings. He is on the review board for Alimentary Pharmacology and Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Covenant is a unique clinical setting, where academic medicine and metabolic specialists bring advanced healthcare to the community. The clinical team at Covenant Metabolic Specialists has over 150 years of combined clinical experience involving various healthcare services. This level of expertise, offers the community treatment options not currently available to other medical professionals or practices.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Ice Mama led to the arrest of 16 people
Operation Ice Mama leads to 16 convictions in Sarasota County
Emergency crews were at the ready Thursday morning after an Allegiant Air flight reported a...
Allegiant flight forced to return to SRQ after bird strike
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
severe storms
Severe storms roll through the Suncoast causing damage
This truck will sit outside of the home where Sarasota Police served two narcotics warrants.
After executing 2 search warrants at same home, cops set up shop on street

Latest News

June 15th is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
covid
CDC ends COVID testing rules for international travel
Donate blood to save lives and get free ice cream!
WWSB Generic Stock 5
1 injured in Palmetto shooting