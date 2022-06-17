SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Neff received his medical degree from Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine. He trained Residency and Chief Resident at Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine. From there Dr. Neff trained in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Louisiana State University, with advanced fellowships in Advanced Endoscopy, Hepatology, and Transplant Medicine at the University of Miami. Dr. Neff served on the faculty as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at University of Miami. He then transferred to the University of Cincinnati as an Associate Professor of Medicine and Medical Director for Liver Transplantation. Dr. Neff then transferred to Tampa Florida at Life-Link to become Chief of Hepatology and Medical Director of Liver Transplantation. Dr. Neff then served as the United States Medical Director for AbbVie Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Neff then helped create Covenant Metabolic Specialists, LLC.

Dr. Neff is the President and CEO of Covenant Metabolic Specialists, LLC located in Sarasota and Fort Myers Florida. He is an active consultant for many pharmaceutical companies that are creating remedies for patients suffering from various liver diseases.

Dr. Neff has served as the primary investigator for dozens of clinical trials in various phases of drug development. His research interests include nutrition and endocrine, fatty liver disease, cholestatic liver diseases, and autoimmune diseases. He has lectured extensively both nationally and internationally for cirrhosis and nutrition, transplant outcomes, liver dialysis, sarcopenia and nutrition, and management of viral diseases.

Dr. Neff has authored over 200 publications and more than 300 abstracts and presentations. His work has been published in numerous journals, including the American Journal of Gastroenterology, Clinical Transplantation, Liver Transplantation, and Transplantation Proceedings. He is on the review board for Alimentary Pharmacology and Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Covenant is a unique clinical setting, where academic medicine and metabolic specialists bring advanced healthcare to the community. The clinical team at Covenant Metabolic Specialists has over 150 years of combined clinical experience involving various healthcare services. This level of expertise, offers the community treatment options not currently available to other medical professionals or practices.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.