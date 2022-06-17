Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

8-year-old victim identified in deadly drive-by shooting at Houston home

Paul Vasquez, 8, was fatally wounded at his Houston home on Sunday.
Paul Vasquez, 8, was fatally wounded at his Houston home on Sunday.(Source: Harris County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) - Investigators released video of a car they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy on Sunday.

They’re looking for a gray Kia Optima with front-end damage.

Investigators say multiple rounds were fired into the home, hitting Paul Vasquez, who was in bed in his room in the front of the home.

A gray Kia Optima with front-end damage is being sought in connection with the shooting.
A gray Kia Optima with front-end damage is being sought in connection with the shooting.(Source: Harris County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

His mother and two older brothers were also in the home, but they were not hurt.

Paul was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said they believe more than one person was involved in the shooting but have not named any suspects or a motive in the shooting.

A deadly church shooting occurred in Alabama as Senate take a weekend break on talks over gun reform (CNN, WBMA, WVTM, WBRC, SENATE TV)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Ice Mama led to the arrest of 16 people
Operation Ice Mama leads to 16 convictions in Sarasota County
Emergency crews were at the ready Thursday morning after an Allegiant Air flight reported a...
Allegiant flight forced to return to SRQ after bird strike
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
severe storms
Severe storms roll through the Suncoast causing damage
This truck will sit outside of the home where Sarasota Police served two narcotics warrants.
After executing 2 search warrants at same home, cops set up shop on street

Latest News

Alaina Wilson and Chance Wilson are missing from their New Hampshire home.
Amber Alert issued for two children in New Hampshire
Storm rips through Sarasota neighborhood
June 15: Storm rips through Sarasota neighborhood
Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal
A crash has blocked eastbound lanes of Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue.
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks eastbound Bee Ridge Road at Honore