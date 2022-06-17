Advertise With Us
3-month-old dies after being left in hot car for several hours in Pennsylvania, police say

By WPXI staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (WPXI) – A 3-month-old boy died in Pennsylvania after being left inside a hot car.

Police said they believe the infant was in the parent’s vehicle for several hours.

Officers with the Alleghany County Police Department were called to a home early Thursday evening, where they found the child, who was unresponsive.

Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

