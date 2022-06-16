Advertise With Us
ZooTampa releases manatee back in the wild after 15-month rehabilitation

Bellissima was released back in the wild.
Bellissima was released back in the wild.(ZooTampa)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - ZooTampa workers released Bellissima the manatee back into the wild after 15 months of around the clock care.

When Bellissima first came to ZooTampa she weighed 750 pounds, far below the average weight of an adult. She had been rescued from Beautiful Island after a hiker had found her stranded with wounds to her body and flippers. FWC rescued her and brought her to ZooTampa for treatment.

She now weighs 1,445 pounds and has been improving daily.

On Wednesday, workers helped release the Bellissima back in the wild.

If you come across a sick, stranded or injured manatee, call FWC at 1-888-404-3922.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

