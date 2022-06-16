Advertise With Us
Watch: Eleven rescued when boat flips near Tampa Bay’s Beer Can Island

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Eleven people were rescued June 12 when their boat capsized off Beer Can Island in Hillsborough County, officials said.

A distress call was received about 5:24 p.m. saying several people were stranded in water just east of Beer Can Island, about 2.5 miles west of Apollo Beach. A Hillsborough sheriff’s office helicopter arrived first and confirmed a boat was upside down in the water with several people swimming around it.

A nearby boater also responded and people on board begin lifting victims into their craft.

When the sheriff’s marine unit arrived, they found two men still hanging onto the hull of the overturned boat. Once rescued, one of the victims complained of chest pains and shortness of breath. He as taken to a local hospital. The rest of the victims were taken to the Apollo Beach Marina.

“Thanks to the willingness of some local boaters to help out, a group of 11 people, consisting of men, women, and children, were saved after they were stranded in the water when their seacraft capsized,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

