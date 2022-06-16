Thousands cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning during watch party at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thousands of fans cheering on the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday night at Amalie Arena. This, even though the first game of the Stanley Cup finals is two-thousand miles away in Colorado.

“Oh my God, this is so much fun,” Samara Obracay, a Tampa Bay Lightning fan who attended the watch party. “This is our third time here, we love coming to watch parties.”

The watch party is the place to be to cheer on the Bolts, with lots of noise and lots of entertainment, from before the start of the game through the final horn. It’s all led by Greg Wolf who is considered to be the ringmaster of all the fun.

“It is my job to be the biggest cheerleader, to be the fan of all fans,” said Wolf. “It is my job to keep the energy level high to make everybody have a good time.”

For those fans who couldn’t make it to the watch party at Amalie Arena, a lot of them were holding their own watch parties on the Suncoast.

“We’re all pumped, we’re all excited and it’s great to get everybody in Lakewood Ranch excited about it,” said Robin Rothman, a Tampa Bay Lightning super fan from Lakewood Ranch.

Fans are confident the Tampa Bay Lightning will bring home their third straight Stanley Cup. They will be cheering them on loud and proud from Amalie Arena, whether they are at home or away.

“I think they’ve done a really good job of making the watch party feel like it’s a real game itself,” said Michelle Zechmann, a Tampa Bay Lightning fan.

The Lightning lost game one to the Colorado Avalanche in overtime by a score of 4 to 3. Game two is Saturday night at 8pm in Colorado. There will also be another watch party at Amalie Arena.

