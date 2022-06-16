Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Thousands cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning during watch party at Amalie Arena

Fans cheer on the Lightning during watch party at Amalie Arena.
Fans cheer on the Lightning during watch party at Amalie Arena.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thousands of fans cheering on the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday night at Amalie Arena. This, even though the first game of the Stanley Cup finals is two-thousand miles away in Colorado.

“Oh my God, this is so much fun,” Samara Obracay, a Tampa Bay Lightning fan who attended the watch party. “This is our third time here, we love coming to watch parties.”

The watch party is the place to be to cheer on the Bolts, with lots of noise and lots of entertainment, from before the start of the game through the final horn. It’s all led by Greg Wolf who is considered to be the ringmaster of all the fun.

“It is my job to be the biggest cheerleader, to be the fan of all fans,” said Wolf. “It is my job to keep the energy level high to make everybody have a good time.”

For those fans who couldn’t make it to the watch party at Amalie Arena, a lot of them were holding their own watch parties on the Suncoast.

“We’re all pumped, we’re all excited and it’s great to get everybody in Lakewood Ranch excited about it,” said Robin Rothman, a Tampa Bay Lightning super fan from Lakewood Ranch.

Fans are confident the Tampa Bay Lightning will bring home their third straight Stanley Cup. They will be cheering them on loud and proud from Amalie Arena, whether they are at home or away.

“I think they’ve done a really good job of making the watch party feel like it’s a real game itself,” said Michelle Zechmann, a Tampa Bay Lightning fan.

The Lightning lost game one to the Colorado Avalanche in overtime by a score of 4 to 3. Game two is Saturday night at 8pm in Colorado. There will also be another watch party at Amalie Arena.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This truck will sit outside of the home where Sarasota Police served two narcotics warrants.
After executing 2 search warrants at same home, cops set up shop on street
Operation Ice Mama led to the arrest of 16 people
Operation Ice Mama leads to 16 convictions in Sarasota County
HCSO inmate attacks deputy
CAUGHT ON CAM: Inmate assault of Hillsborough detention officer caught on cam
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
Douglas Clemons Polk County Fire Rescue Engineer/Paramedic
Polk County Fire Rescue paramedic dies on duty

Latest News

severe storms
Severe storms roll through the Suncoast causing damange
Manatee school district OKs support staff raises, $15-an-hour minimum
No Swim Advisory issued for Palma Sola South
Operation Ice Mama led to the arrest of 16 people
Operation Ice Mama leads to 16 convictions in Sarasota County