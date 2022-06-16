Severe storms roll through the Suncoast causing damange

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Severe storms rolled through Sarasota County shortly after 6pm on Wednesday June 15.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reported wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour.

The storm caused significant damage to powerlines, cars and trees around the area of 43rd Street and Old Bradenton Road in Sarasota.

FPL was on the scene in areas that experienced power outages with tree limbs falling on powerlines and several vehicles which were severely damaged. Part of the road was blocked because of a fallen tree.

No injuries were reported.

