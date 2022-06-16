Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Severe storms roll through the Suncoast causing damange

severe storms
severe storms(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Severe storms rolled through Sarasota County shortly after 6pm on Wednesday June 15.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reported wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour.

The storm caused significant damage to powerlines, cars and trees around the area of 43rd Street and Old Bradenton Road in Sarasota.

FPL was on the scene in areas that experienced power outages with tree limbs falling on powerlines and several vehicles which were severely damaged. Part of the road was blocked because of a fallen tree.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grumman American aircraft crashed on private property near Clay Gully Road Monday, flipping...
Rescuers find crashed aircraft near Myakka State Park
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
This truck will sit outside of the home where Sarasota Police served two narcotics warrants.
After executing 2 search warrants at same home, cops set up shop on street
Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was found dead in a ditch in Palmetto last week.
Updated: Autopsy results show no signs of trauma in Manatee County death investigation
GF Default - Video: A Place We Call Home - The Mira Mar Auditorium
Historic Preservation Board votes against demolishing Mira Mar Plaza

Latest News

Manatee school district OKs support staff raises, $15-an-hour minimum
No Swim Advisory issued for Palma Sola South
Operation Ice Mama led to the arrest of 16 people
Operation Ice Mama leads to 16 convictions in Sarasota County
A manatee floats in the warm water of a Florida Power & Light discharge canal.
Wildlife officials preparing to aide manatees