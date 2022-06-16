Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota will host 2023 U.S. Masters Swimming national championship

(Unsplash)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2023 USMS Spring National Championships will be held in Sarasota, organizers confirm.

The event will be held Aug. 2–6 at the Selby Aquatic Center in Sarasota, Florida following an event in California. The two national championships are expected to draw more than 3,000 swimmers combined from across the country.

“These are two amazing locations to host our pool national championships,” USMS CEO Dawson Hughes says. “After having grown up in Irvine and moving to Sarasota, I know first-hand that California and Florida are perfect swim vacation destinations and home to many of our biggest and most engaged Masters programs. Both hosts also have excellent support structures in place that’ll allow them to run their meets smoothly and provide our members with a memorable experience.”

The Selby Aquatic Center has been the site of the 2013 Pan American Masters Championships, multiple YMCA Masters National Swimming Championships, and the 2020 Toyota U.S. Open Championships. The facility is in the midst of a multi-million-dollar upgrade, which includes a new pool liner and scoreboard and mechanical and timing equipment upgrades.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to host our first USMS national championship,” says Sarasota Sharks CEO Brent Arckey, whose organization will be partnering with Visit Sarasota and Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources to host Summer Nationals. “Swimmers will get to enjoy both a fast and fun meet just a few miles away from the top beach in the U.S. and spend time in a host city home to amazing shopping and dining opportunities.”

USMS will also contest five open water national championships in 2023.

  • July 13: USMS 2-Mile Cable Open Water Nationals in Foster Lake, Oregon
  • July 15: USMS Marathon-Distance Open Water Nationals in Applegate Lake, Oregon
  • Aug. 12: USMS Middle-Distance Open Water Nationals in Lake Oahe, South Dakota
  • Sept. 10 or 17: USMS Long-Distance Open Water Nationals in Lake Mission Viejo, California
  • Sept. 10 or 17: USMS Sprint-Distance Open Water Nationals in Lake Mission Viejo, California

USMS is also hosting five virtual championships: the 1-Hour Virtual Championship Jan. 1–31, the 5K/10K Virtual Championships May 15–Sept. 15, and the 3000/6000-Yard Virtual Championships Sept. 15–Nov. 15.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Ice Mama led to the arrest of 16 people
Operation Ice Mama leads to 16 convictions in Sarasota County
This truck will sit outside of the home where Sarasota Police served two narcotics warrants.
After executing 2 search warrants at same home, cops set up shop on street
severe storms
Severe storms roll through the Suncoast causing damage
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
HCSO inmate attacks deputy
CAUGHT ON CAM: Inmate assault of Hillsborough detention officer caught on cam

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Polk Sheriff: Car burglaries solved after teen accidentally shoots himself with stolen firearm
FWC urges beachgoers to watch for nesting sea turtles
Emergency crews were at the ready Thursday morning after an Allegiant Air flight reported a...
Allegiant flight forced to return to SRQ after bird strike
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Heat advisory for the Suncoast