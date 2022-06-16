Advertise With Us
Polk Sheriff: Car burglaries solved after teen accidentally shoots himself with stolen firearm

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A rash of car burglaries were solved after a teen accidentally shot himself with a stolen handgun.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to solve six recent burglaries in the Medulla area of Lakeland. There, a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the arm Wednesday night with a gun stolen from a burglary victim’s car.

When officers arrived to the home, two other boys in the home denied knowing where the gun was after the shooting.

During a search of the boy’s room, a detective noticed a woman’s Michael Kors wallet with a woman’s identification card inside, and next to the wallet was a debit card which belonged to another woman. An ammunition magazine was also found behind the headboard of the bed. These items had been reported stolen during the burglaries within Cherry Lane Estates, which is adjacent to the Medulla Oaks neighborhood.

After an interview, the boys admitted to the burglaries.

The boy was taken to a Tampa hospital with a wound to his left forearm. Investigators were also able to charge the two additional juveniles in the case.

“Most car burglaries occur to vehicles that are left unlocked, and as a law enforcement officer, that is very frustrating. Even more frustrating is when a firearm is stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Fortunately, the boy should have a full recovery, and hopefully everyone involved has learned some valuable lessons here,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

