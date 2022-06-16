Heat advisory for the Suncoast

Advertise With Us
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s forecast will be similar to yesterday with a slightly smaller chance for severe thunderstorms and slightly earlier development of the storms. Most of the day will be a sun and cloud mix with increasing temperatures.

Highs will build to 94 or 95 degrees with a “feels like” temperature of 107-112, which will requires a heat advisory. Remember to stay hydrated and keep cool with shade or air conditioning.

Later in the day and into the early afternoon you can expect showers and thunderstorms to build and drift to the coast. Some of the storms will be strong. Winds will be stronger today out of the east and storms will develop a bit closer to the coast.

Drier air will move in tomorrow and rain chances will go down for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

