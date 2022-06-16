Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Heat advisory in effect for Thursday

Chance for more late day storms
Tree falls on jeep near SRQ
Tree falls on jeep near SRQ(Sarah VanderBent | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another hot day expected along the Suncoast as temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s and a heat index anywhere from 105 to 110 degrees from early afternoon through 6 p.m. This heat advisory means you should be extra careful being outside for a long duration during the heat of the day. You should drink plenty of water to stay hydrated especially if you are working outside in this heat.

There will be plenty of sunshine during the morning and early afternoon followed by partly cloudy skies through mid afternoon. A sea breeze will develop and move inland near I-75 by 4 p.m. It is here that the east coast breeze will meet up with it and fire off some scattered storms once again some of which may turn strong at times. The rain chance is at 40% for those late day storms. Not everyone is going to see the rain but some areas could get as much as an inch or two.

Friday slightly drier air slips in and lowers our rain chances to 30% for afternoon and evening storms. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s with a heat index in the 100-105 range.

Saturday our rain chance bounce back up to 40% for mainly late afternoon and early evening storms developing inland and then moving back toward the beaches in the late afternoon and early evening. The high on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

Father’s day is looking ok with generally sunny skies to start the day and a good chance for some scattered storms to wrap things up in the late afternoon and evening. The rain chance on Sunday is at 50%.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

