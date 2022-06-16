FWC urges beachgoers to watch for nesting sea turtles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re heading out to the beach, Florida Fish and Wildlife is urging you to be aware of your surroundings as baby sea turtles begin to hatch.

Nesting females are coming ashore to lay their eggs and the first nests of the season are starting to hatch. Hatchlings emerge from the sand to cross the beach as they find their way to the ocean.

After you spend a day at the beach, make sure to fill in any holes dug in the sand and clear the way at the end of the day. Holes can injure or trap adult females and hatchlings, and beach furniture, canopies and toys left behind on the sand can become obstacles that block nesting and hatchling turtles.

